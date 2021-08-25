https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/25/good-news-taliban-spox-says-the-terrorists-are-committed-to-tackling-climate-change/

We’ve been pretty tough on the Taliban here at Twitchy. On the surface, they seem like a pretty bad bunch of guys, what with the plundering, the raping, the murdering … but maybe we should hear them out.

Because if we give them a chance, they could do some real good in this world:

Taliban vow to tackle CLIMATE CHANGE and set out eco credentials amid civilian executions https://t.co/LQyQj6mN2G — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 25, 2021

This sounds promising, doesn’t it?

From Newsweek:

“We hope not only to be recognized by regional countries,” [Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission] said, “but the entire world at large as the legitimate representative government of the people of Afghanistan who have gained their right of self-determination from a foreign occupation with the backing and support of an entire nation after a prolonged struggle and immense sacrifices despite all odds being stacked against our people.” And he argued that such a move would be to the benefit of not only Afghanistan but nations across the globe. “We believe the world has a unique opportunity of rapprochement and coming together to tackle the challenges not only facing us but the entire humanity,” Balkhi added, “and these challenges ranging from world security and climate change need the collective efforts of all, and cannot be achieved if we exclude or ignore an entire people who have been devastated by imposed wars for the past four decades.”

Well, this sort of talk seems good enough for China, at least:

We encourage the Afghan Taliban to follow through its positive statements, unite with all parties and ethnic groups in Afghanistan, establish a broadly-based, inclusive political framework that fits the national conditions and wins public support through dialogue and consultation as soon as possible, and adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies,” [Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying] said.

And if China can trust them, why shouldn’t we?

Sorry, nobody should trust a terrorist group on the environment/climate issues if they have no respect for human life. https://t.co/Lo5KUtiaLk — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 25, 2021

But they have respect for Gaia, and that’s what really matters.

ah, they’re combatting climate change by killing people. just like other dictatorships democrats have shilled to in the past. https://t.co/OyMd40ruCV — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 25, 2021

Like that great environmentalist Mao. Or Pol Pot!

While some may complain, I can see that getting rid of some polluters could be classed as a positive effect on climate change? — John Mitchell (@mitch8951) August 25, 2021

By reducing their population and potential future population, they inturn reduce their current and future energy needs. Now that’s smart — Daz Grey (@DazGrey3) August 25, 2021

Their ‘carbon offsets’ happen to be executing carbon based human life. https://t.co/roqIpDY0wS — The Ross Variant (@indyrallen) August 25, 2021

Taliban bans gas powered saws amid calls to turn to green beheadings 😂 — Richard Bradford (@GEMstockfinder) August 25, 2021

they’ll be carefully woke executions to comply with the green new deal — Razor (@hale_razor) August 25, 2021

It’s gonna be great. You’ll see.

Biden Administration already looking for ways to funnel them money to combat climate change. https://t.co/c5ainGFtGp — Jim Wise 🅾️🧀🇺🇸 (@Jimbo_Wise) August 25, 2021

Welp reckon Congress is about to send them a few billion dollars for renewables projects https://t.co/F0ULM43QDc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 25, 2021

Pallets of cash in exchange for cutting down on carbon emissions. Everybody wins!

Honestly, the worst part is that there are actually people out there in this country who will fall for it.

Even they use the idea of climate change for propaganda purposes. They’ve obviously been taking notes! — UKlPvoter (@UKlPVoter) August 25, 2021

They may be backwards, but they’re not stupid.

They know how to sucker the American Left. https://t.co/lJBtUC3TzO — RBe (@RBPundit) August 25, 2021

What a frigging headline. These foreign autocracies absolutely have the American left figured out. https://t.co/wkTeaHvgI4 — Hooch Acquisition Company (@CompanyHooch) August 25, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

