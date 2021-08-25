https://noqreport.com/2021/08/25/gop-rep-demands-milley-austin-inform-americans-about-bidens-true-mental-status/

Ohio Republican Rep. Bill Johnson said Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley should resign if they were the ones who gave President Joe Biden the Afghanistan withdrawal plan that has turned into a chaotic mess.

But if they didn’t and Biden imposed it himself, they have a “moral obligation” to update Americans on Biden’s true mental status.

“I have tremendous respect for Gen. Austin and Gen. Milley, but if this is what they call advice and counsel to the president, if he — if this is the kind of plan that they gave him, then they failed the American people and they should resign and apologize,” Johnson told Fox Business Network.

“But if they did not, and I understand from colleagues that this is not the plan they gave the president, they have a moral obligation to tell the American people that this president is grossly incompetent for the job,” he added. Biden has been roundly criticized by left and right over his handling of the Afghanistan pullout, including from his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump ripped Biden over his apparent inability to get a grasp of the […]