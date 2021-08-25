https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/herschel-walker-is-officially-running-for-u-s-senate/
First campaign video was released today
Walker on Hannity a few hours ago
I am just a kid from Wrightsville, Georgia, who has lived the American Dream. Now, I’m running as a Republican for the United States Senate to keep that dream alive for everybody. To join the fight, visit https://t.co/J4UbhIPvuU pic.twitter.com/e1ZX5PHdVY
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 25, 2021