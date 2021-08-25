https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/high-ranking-democrat-official-california-endorses-larry-elder-governor-recall-election/

The California recall election is now barely two weeks away and Larry Elder just got a huge boost.

The former leader of the California senate, a Democrat, has endorsed Elder for governor.

That’s how crazy things are in California now. A Democrat is endorsing a Republican because the state needs change.

FOX News reports:

TRENDING: BREAKING EMERGENCY: State Department Warns US Nationals to Avoid Traveling to Kabul Airport — Disperse from Airport Grounds IMMEDIATELY!

Former California Democratic Senate leader endorses Larry Elder in campaign against Gov. Newsom The former Democratic majority leader for the California state Senate, Gloria Romero, endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in a campaign video. “Our public schools need big change. I’m Gloria Romero; I was the majority leader of Democrats in the state Senate. I believe in charter schools and and school choice. So does Larry Elder – but not Gavin Newsom. He shut our public schools while he sent his kids to private schools,” Romero says in a video released by the Elder campaign. “Yes: I’m a Democrat. But the recall of Newsom is not about political party. It’s about Newsom. Larry Elder for governor,” she adds. Romero served as the Democratic majority leader in the state Senate from 2001 until 2008, when she stepped down to become chairman of the Education Committee.

See the tweet below:

Democrat Gloria Romero, a former CA legislator & longtime charter school advocate, cut an ad supporting GOP candidate Larry Elder in the #RecallElection. Elder’s campaign tells me this ad will air “in nearly every major media market in the state” ⤵️https://t.co/0onLtsMYlb — Laurel Rosenhall (@LaurelRosenhall) August 24, 2021

That’s pretty huge.

The former Democrat majority leader in the California state senate has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder to replace Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom. https://t.co/rFF4HpbetJ — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 25, 2021

The former Democratic majority leader for the California state Senate, Gloria Romero, has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in CA’s recall race#NextRevFNC @SteveHiltonx https://t.co/B4kbBNgCyp — The Next Revolution (@NextRevFNC) August 25, 2021

Larry Elder could actually pull this off.

It would be a political earthquake.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

