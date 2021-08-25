https://noqreport.com/2021/08/25/hoax-emory-university-wont-share-race-of-racist-graffiti-crime-suspect/

The state has a new hate crime law — but the suspect has not been charged under the statute

Georgia law enforcement charged Roy Lee Gordon, Jr. with burglary second degree as part of the accusations against him for allegedly leaving racist and antisemitic graffiti at an Emory University building.

But the university’s police department and media relations office refuses to answer questions on the race of Gordon. He is a former part-time staff member.

Curiously, Gordon has not been charged under Georgia’s new hate crime law .

Yet the slurs “were reportedly written along the walls … near the workspace occupied by two African-American women and a swastika was in a hallway near a Jewish man’s office,” according to WSB 2 .

The Georgia news station took the information from the Emory police report, though it did not link to a copy of the notes.“Laura Diamond on the Emory University Communications team manages all media requests,” Morieka Johnson, the public information office and police communications director, told The College Fix via email on August 23.She also refused to provide a copy of police report, arrest warrant and photos of the alleged vandalism that occurred the weekend of August 7 and 8. It […]