Officer to Reveal Identity Publicly in First Interview Since the Capitol Attack

Exclusive Sit-Down Airs Thursday on ‘NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt’ at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT

August 25, 2021 – NBC News’ Lester Holt will sit down in an exclusive interview with the U.S. Capitol Police officer responsible for shooting and killing protestor Ashli Babbitt while defending the U.S. House chamber during the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. The interview will air Thursday, August 26 during NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.

Speaking out and revealing his identity publicly for the first time, the officer will share his perspective on the events of that day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he has received. He will also discuss the recent news that Capitol Police will not discipline him following an internal review, exonerating him for use of force, as first reported by NBC News.

Additional portions of the sit-down interview will air on TODAY and MSNBC. It will also be available on NBCNews.com and NBC News NOW following Nightly News that evening.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt reaches nearly 30 million people every week through its broadcast and millions more through NBCNews.com, the Nightly News app, the Nightly newsletter, podcast and social media platforms. The broadcast provides the latest on the day’s top stories, going beyond the headlines to uncover how people’s lives are affected by the world around them. Lester Holt is the anchor, and named the “most-trusted television news personality in America,” according to the most recent The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult survey.

