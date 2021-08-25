https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/horror-man-opens-fire-kills-tourist-dining-family-miami-beach-dances-body-video/

Shooter Tamarius Davis (L) – victim Dustin Wakefield (R)

A Georgia man on Tuesday evening shot and killed a 21-year-old tourist dining in Miami Beach with his family – then danced over the body.

Tamarius Davis, 22, of Norcross, Georgia, opened fire on Dustin Wakefield as he ate dinner with his family on the outdoor patio at La Cerveceria de Barrio on Ocean Drive.

Wakefield, a tourist from Castlerock, Colorado protected his 1-year-old son before he was shot dead by Davis.

“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying ‘It’s time to die.’ He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” his uncle, Mike Wakefield, told the Miami Herald.

TRENDING: Get Woke, Go Broke: New Orleans Saints Are Selling Tickets for Less than $1 After Team Requires Fans to be Vaccinated or Tested before Games

“Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.”

Another customer was struck by gunfire and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to Miami police.

Tamarius Davis told police he was “high on mushrooms which made him feel empowered” when he killed Wakefield, Fox 7 reported.

A witness said Davis was smiling and laughing as he murdered Wakefield.

Video of Davis dancing over Wakefield’s body after he shot him multiple times:

This is video of what happened seconds after a tourist father was randomly murdered on #MiamiBeach as he sat with his 1-year-old son and family Monday. @wsvn story: pic.twitter.com/feIieEj0Ym — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2021

Tamarius Davis was charged with 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder in connection to Tuesday’s killing of Wakefield.

Wakefield is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son.

Wakefield’s family set up a GoFundMe page.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son. His family gave us permission to use these photos, a day after the tourist was killed in an unprovoked, random shooting on Ocean Dr. The shooter 1st aimed the gun at the child before firing at his father. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/yOcsSOZfOO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

