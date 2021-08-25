https://thehill.com/homenews/house/569363-house-panel-probing-jan-6-attack-seeks-trump-documents

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents from the prior Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn them over.

The first wave of document requests was delivered to the National Archives — where White House records are retained — but also the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and others.

“The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is examining the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack. Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation seeks to evaluate threats to that process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future,” Committee Chair Bennie ThompsonBennie Gordon ThompsonJan. 6 committee to seek lawmaker records Hillicon Valley: Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims | Crypto industry seeks to build momentum after losing Senate fight | Senators introduce bill to promote app store competition Lawmakers raise concerns over federal division of cybersecurity responsibilities MORE (D-Miss.) wrote in the letter sent to the agencies.

According to the committee, the requests to the National Archives “demands a wide range of White House records of the previous administration.”

The letters were delivered as Thompson said earlier this week that the panel would ask communications companies to turn over records for hundreds of people, including lawmakers.

“We have quite an exhaustive list of people. I won’t tell you who they are, but it’s several hundred people that make up the list of people we are planning to contact,” he said Monday.

Wednesday’s letters fall short of the committee’s suggestion that it may move straight to subpoenas in order to gain access to records.

“We have already had discussions about the need to subpoena documents and the sense of urgency we have. Normally we would request voluntary compliance. We may move quickly to subpoenas when it comes to documents so that we ensure that they’re preserved and that there’s no delay,” Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffBiden to stick with Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan withdrawal Schiff: Kabul airport a ‘very attractive target’ for terrorists McConnell urges Biden to ignore Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline MORE (D-Calif.) told reporters in late July.

The request to the National Archives comes after the Biden White House previously rebuffed a coalition of House committees that asked for officials to turn over records from the previous administration.

“A lot of those documents would be in the National Archives, I believe, so I’m not sure it would be White House documents,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden commends Pelosi for ‘masterful’ leadership Hillicon Valley: Tech leaders to tackle cybersecurity at White House meeting Amazon, IBM leaders among those convening at White House for cyber meeting Wednesday MORE said in March.

