https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/25/i-hate-our-media-usa-today-has-an-exclusive-report-on-what-americans-harsh-judgment-has-done-to-bidens-approval/

Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan noted yesterday that President Biden’s approval has dropped quickly, mostly due to the White House’s disastrous handling of the Afghanistan debacle:

Biden job approval in new Suffolk/USAT poll sinks to 41%. He’s now at 46.6% in RCP Average and underwater by more than 2 points. https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/TUnu080aH0 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 24, 2021

The USA Today was spotted attempting to soften the blow a bit for the Biden White House:

USA found the real problem here – Americans judging the president too harshly. pic.twitter.com/Hqg4jXUHcQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2021

“For god sakes he’s 80 years old! Leave him alone.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2021

Yep, that’s how USA Today framed it:

Americans’ harsh judgment on Afghanistan pushes Biden’s job approval down to 41%, USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds https://t.co/P1QkauItsf — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 24, 2021

Wow, that’s one way to put it.

“For god sakes he’s 80 years old! Leave him alone.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2021

It’s good to be a Democrat. You can preside over an absolute disaster and the media will make the resulting approval plummet the fault of the people!

Good or bad, success or failure, the Left was relentless in their criticism of a man that entered politics as an amateur. Meanwhile, the Left and its fluffers in the media are intent upon carrying water for a colossal failure that has made a lackluster career in politics. https://t.co/lUzwJhAZfg — Gregory Scott Maness (@GregorySManess) August 25, 2021

Yes, Biden is the victim in all of this. https://t.co/8OImnxqpNX — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 25, 2021

Darn us Americans for judging our president too harshly. lol https://t.co/mmOiQjIfJP — Sam ‘The🐰FOO’ J. (@PolitiBunny) August 25, 2021

i hate our media so much https://t.co/qriNnpFJTf — Dr. Senior Legal Analyst E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) August 25, 2021

Just imagine if this chaos was happening a year ago:

Just remember Trump was impeached over a phone call. https://t.co/bKYP6Pr5UN — (((Vered)))Deplorable Jew 🇺🇸🔯 (@VSlonim) August 25, 2021

No mean tweets anymore though!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

