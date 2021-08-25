https://cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/jamaicans-protest-lgbt-pride-flag-flying-us-embassy

Members of the Jamaican Coalition for a Healthy Society (JCHS) protested outside the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica this month against the flying of an LGBT Pride flag, denouncing the action as an “insult to our country.”

The Biden administration has made flying the LGBT flag a top priority of its diplomatic mission, to condone and promote the homosexual lifestyle.

In June, the Biden administration announced, “Ensuring Pride Flags Fly on U.S. Embassies Around the World. The State Department announced it will allow U.S. diplomatic outposts to fly the Pride flag on the same flagpole as the U.S. flag at their embassy or consulate, demonstrating that the United States will lead on LGBTQI+ human rights around the world.”

Outside the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica, JCHS advocacy officer Phillipa Davies said, “You have to understand what that multi-color flag represents. It represents normalizing perverse sexual behaviors and lifestyle choices, behaviors and lifestyles that lead to disease and death.”

“Our Christian duty is to speak the truth in love,” she added.

One of the protesters outside the embassy told CMV Television that flying the LGBT flag is “hostile to our laws, to our culture, and our whole democratic system.”

“Instead of flying the Jamaican flag of emancipation, they [U.S.] have decided to fly that flag, and that’s an insult to our country,” he said. “The only flag that should fly is the national flag. The LGBT flag is not the national flag.”

Jamaica’s population is approximately 2.8 million, and about 70% of the population is Christian, primarily Protestant of various denominations. In addition, another 8% of the population is Rastafarian, Mormon, Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, and Baha’is.

According to the CDC, “Gay, bisexual, and other men who reported male-to-male sexual contact are the population most affected by HIV in the United States.” In 2018, 81% of the new HIV diagnoses were among men who engaged in male-to-male sex.

