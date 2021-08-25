https://www.dailywire.com/news/jan-6-committee-requests-records-from-dozens-trump-white-house-right-wing-journalist-meme-creator

The largely partisan committee investigating the breach on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 sent letters to eight federal agencies on Wednesday, requesting records from dozens, including from the Trump White House and “outside contacts” like journalist Jack Posobiec and meme-creator and commentator Rogan O’Handley, better known as “DC Draino.”

“Jan. 6 committee issues first broad records request, including to National Archives for records of Trump White House,” said Politico reporter Kyle Cheney. “Among the voluminous requests, the committee is seeking 9 months’ worth of contacts between the Trump (White House) and this group of outsiders, including Enrique Tarrio, George Papadopoulos, and Jack Posobiec.”

Papadopoulos is a former Trump 2016 campaign advisor and Tarrio is the leader of a group called the Proud Boys.

Among the voluminous requests, the committee is seeking 9 months worth of contacts between the Trump WH and this group of outsiders, including Enrique Tarrio, George Papadopoulos and Jack Posobiec. pic.twitter.com/xC2nEWbJBP — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 25, 2021

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) “plans to seek executive branch records related to the attack and its run-up — including ‘communications within and among the White House and Executive Branch agencies’ on and before Jan. 6,” Politico reported. “The select panel is also seeking records relating to attempts to place politically loyal personnel in positions across the government after the election; the planning, organization and response to Jan. 6 and earlier; and attempts to overturn the rule of law and overturn the 2020 election. One segment of the request notably seeks ‘documents and communications related to the mental stability of Donald Trump or his fitness for office.’”

Letters were sent to the National Archives and Records Administration, National Counterterrorism Center, Justice Department, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Interior, FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

In a letter to Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, Rep. Thompson notes that this will likely not be the committee’s last request for records: “This is our first request for materials, and we anticipate additional requests as our investigation continues. Please produce this information to the Select Committee no later than September 9, 2021.”

Thompson asked Ferriero for “‘all documents and communications within the White House’ involving a host of Trump World denizens, including Hope Hicks, former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, Trump adviser Peter Navarro, Kayleigh McEnany, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Melania Trump, all Trump’s adult children except Tiffany Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone,” the Politico report outlined.

Additional requests of communication swept up Posobiec, O’Handley, and other right-wing figures.

“From April 1, 2020, through January 20, 2021, all documents and communications concerning the 2020 election and relating to the following individuals,” the letter stated, before listing some of the following names: ▪ Ali Alexander,

▪ Brandon Straka,

▪ Vernon Jones,

▪ Cordie Williams,

▪ Michael Flynn,

▪ Alex Jones,

▪ Owen Schroyer,

▪ Scott Presler,

▪ Rogan O’Handley,

▪ Gina Loudon,

▪ Jack Posobiec,

▪ Bryson Grey,

▪ Angela Stanton King,

▪ George Papadopoulos,

▪ Roger Stone,

▪ George Flynn,

▪ Katrina Pierson,

▪ Amy Kremer,

▪ Enrique Tarrio,

Earlier this month, the FBI reportedly found little evidence that the Capitol breach was part of an organized plot to overturn the results of the election.

“[T]he FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations,” a Reuters report outlined.

Related: FBI Finds ‘Scant Evidence’ That January 6 Riot Was ‘Result Of Organized Plot To Overturn’ Election: Reuters

Related: Pelosi Vetoes Two Republican Picks For January 6 Select Committee

Related: Rep. Jim Jordan: Pelosi Threw Me Off Jan. 6 Commission After I Pressed About Her Role In Security Breakdown

Related: Pelosi Suggests Jan. 6 Commission Investigating GOP Reps. Jordan, Banks After They Publicly Criticize Her

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

