At today’s State Department briefing, SecState Tony Blinken made it abundantly clear who the Biden administration is going to blame for the mess they caused in Afghanistan: Americans who couldn’t make it out of the country in time. The White House is setting the narrative up as being those people “chose to stay.”

Meanwhile, at the White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked if it’s still true that U.S. policy is to not negotiate with terrorists. Psaki says it is, however, there was a negating “but” involved:

In other words, “we don’t negotiate with terrorists unless of course we’ve given ourselves no choice.”

With Team Biden anything is possible.

