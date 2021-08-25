https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/25/jen-psaki-says-of-course-its-true-the-us-does-not-negotiate-with-terrorists-but/

At today’s State Department briefing, SecState Tony Blinken made it abundantly clear who the Biden administration is going to blame for the mess they caused in Afghanistan: Americans who couldn’t make it out of the country in time. The White House is setting the narrative up as being those people “chose to stay.”

Meanwhile, at the White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked if it’s still true that U.S. policy is to not negotiate with terrorists. Psaki says it is, however, there was a negating “but” involved:

DOOCY: “Why haven’t we heard The President say ‘The United States does not negotiate with terrorists?’ Is that still the U.S. policy?” PSAKI: “Of course it is, Peter, but…” pic.twitter.com/l3iJJxnWv5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2021

In other words, “we don’t negotiate with terrorists unless of course we’ve given ourselves no choice.”

PSAKI: “Of course it is, Peter, but…” if the price is right… — Ivan Santos (@IvanSan14773976) August 25, 2021

There is never a scenario when “Of course it is, but…” is an acceptable answer. https://t.co/RV4OsC1BzF — Landry Neal (@landryneal) August 25, 2021

With Team Biden anything is possible.

