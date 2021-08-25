https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61272de0bbafd42ff58a4223
At least one private charter flight set to evacuate hundreds of Afghans from the Kabul airport was forced to take off with just 50 of its 345 seats filled, amid reports that US and Taliban forces prev…
Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy, is eligible for parole, and L.A. DA George Gascón will not oppose it….
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called out Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the “lie” that up to 1,000 Americans want to stay in Afghanistan. …
Two people were shot at the Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday night, the Redondo Beach police chief said. A suspect is in custody. Police and emergency crews swarmed the beachside….
Afghan Christians and other religious groups whose faith has placed them at extreme risk to Taliban persecution are reportedly turning to a Glenn Beck……