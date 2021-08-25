https://caldronpool.com/journalist-speaks-out-after-being-diagnosed-with-inflammation-of-the-heart-due-to-pfizer-vaccine/

An Australian journalist has taken to social media after being diagnosed with pericarditis, or inflammation of the heart, due to the Pfizer vaccine.

Denham Hitchcock, correspondent and producer for Channel Seven, revealed his condition on Thursday in a post on Instagram, saying no one is talking about the potential side effects of the Pfizer jab amid the current vaccine frenzy.

Hitchcock said he initially battled over whether to publish the post, but said after being a journalist for almost three decades, it would be hypocritical for him not to.

“It’s clearly happening,” he said, speaking of his condition. “And if you want the vaccine and have any heart history it would be worth talking to your GP about your vaccine choices, especially as [AstraZeneca] is readily available and does not have this side effect.”

Hitchcock’s post reads:

I’ve battled over whether to send this post from hospital or not. But decided after 27 years of being a journalist who’s primary goal is to discover the truth – it would be hypocritical not to. disclaimer first – I’m NOT anti vax. But I’m really not pro vax either. I’m pro choice – and pro information to make that choice. above all I’m PRO opening the bloody country up and to do that I don’t see any way around getting the majority of Australia vaccinated. So I got the Pfizer shot. The first week was like any vaccine. Feeling off. But nearing the end of the second week my heart started to race, I was getting pins and needles in the arms, extreme fatigue and a very strange sensation of dizziness. I took nurofen, and I kept working By the end of the third week i was getting steadily worse – sharp chest pain – cold shivers and chills – and the dizziness was intense. 25 days after the shot and probably a little late to hospital – but here I am – diagnosed with pericarditis – or inflammation of the heart due to the Pfizer vaccine.

Since being here I’ve contacted health professionals I know in Sydney and while It’s rare – it’s certainly not isolated. One hospital has had well over a dozen cases like me. This is not a post for sympathy – the hospital and staff at the Gold Coast uni hospital have been beyond great and although it’s all new territory I’m told I’ll make a full recovery although I could be like this for months. Thankfully I have the worlds smallest nurse keeping an eye on my ever present ECG. But my present thought would be – in the current vaccine frenzy, no one is talking about this but it’s clearly happening – and if you want the vaccine and have any heart history it would be worth talking to your GP about your vaccine choice, especially as AZ is readily available and does not have this side effect. If you don’t want the vaccine – i don’t have a problem with that either – but life and travel will get difficult for you. The only thing for me that’s dead certain – if they don’t open Australia up when we reach their milestone of 70% – then there will be a lot more people marching in the street. You want the trust ? Keep your damn promise

