https://www.theblaze.com/news/wood-powell-sanctions-detroit-election

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker referred pro-Trump attorneys including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood for possible suspension or disbarment over their legal efforts to overturn the official results of the 2020 election.

“This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” wrote Parker in her decision Wednesday.

Powell and Wood have publicized a conspiracy theory that Democrats stole the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump through the use of electronic ballot counting machines.

“It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election. it is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated,” Parker continued.

“This is what happened here,” she added.

Detroit Attorney David Fink asked the court to sanction the attorneys based on their claims against election officials in Detroit and Michigan.

“This lawsuit is the dangerous product of an online feedback loop, with these attorneys citing legal precedent derived not from a serious analysis of case law, but from the rantings of conspiracy theorists sharing amateur analysis and legal fantasy in their social media echo chamber,” wrote Fink.

“These nine attorneys know that it is impossible to defend their actions, so they search for excuses to avoid accountability,” he added.

On Wednesday, Parker agreed and referred the attorneys for possible disbarment in a scathing decision. She also ordered the attorneys to receive 12 hours of legal education and financial penalties to be determined by the legal cost of defending the lawsuit.

Sidney Powell had previously defended her actions in court by referring to similar election fraud claims being made by elected officials.

“When they filed this case, members of two of the federal government’s three branches — including the now former President of the United States — were insisting that there was massive voter fraud,” argued Powell in a court filing. “Millions of other Americans believed those claims — and believed that their president would not intentionally mislead them.”

Powell had been given a three week window to rescind her lawsuit and avoid any sanctions but she declined to do so.

Here’s more about the allegations against Powell and Wood:







‘It is impossible to defend’ — Lawyers face potential sanctions in Michigan over election misin…



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

