On Wednesday morning, as the Biden administration was in the middle of the maelstrom caused by its disastrous retreat from Afghanistan, Vice President Kamala Harris decided it was a propitious moment to defend her boss, tweeting, “Joe Biden made a commitment to the American people when he ran for president that he would bring America’s military involvement in Afghanistan to an end. It’s the right decision.”

.@JoeBiden made a commitment to the American people when he ran for president that he would bring America’s military involvement in Afghanistan to an end. It’s the right decision. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 25, 2021

Harris was bashed for her sunny-side optimism; Nile Gardiner, a former aide to iconic British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tweeted, “A monumentally reckless decision. This is not leadership, it is an appalling surrender to the murderous Taliban.”

A monumentally reckless decision. This is not leadership, it is an appalling surrender to the murderous Taliban. https://t.co/K2Jcj7TMkO — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) August 25, 2021

Shafik Hamdam, Deputy Senior Adviser to Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, chimed in: “Says who? The world is waiting to hear you about the women and children’s rights in Afghanistan and the evacuation plan.”

Other comments included:

Yeah! Only a right decision makes taliban stronger, thousands homeless, dictatorship of terrorists imposed on another country… aren’t you all proud *Slow clap* . You will be remembered as someone who endorsed this huge tragedy and claimed to be complicit to it. Shame! K but we have 35,000 troops in Germany? 12,000 in Italy? We couldn’t leave 3,000 troops on the ground in Afghanistan for the reconnaissance benefits alone? Not to mention keeping the country from divesting into complete and utter chaos…. No it wasn’t.

In July 2019, the Council of Foreign Relations asked the roster of Democratic presidential candidates, “Would you commit to the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by the end of your first term, or would you require certain conditions be met before doing so?”

Harris evaded the question of whether she would require “certain conditions” to be met before withdrawing all U.S. troops, answering:

As I have said many times, this war in Afghanistan must come to an end. I was honored to visit with our brave troops and national security professionals there last year, and I’ll do everything in my power to achieve a political solution – if one hasn’t been reached already – that allows us to bring them home responsibly in my first term. Nobody can predict what President Trump will do between now and 2021, so as soon as I take office, I will bring together our military leaders, national security advisers, and top diplomats to coordinate and implement that withdrawal plan. I fully recognize the importance of diplomacy and development to success in Afghanistan, and I want to ensure that the country is on a path to stability, that we protect the gains that have been made for Afghan women and others, and that it never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists.

Back in April, Harris bragged that she was the “last person in the room” when President Biden had to make “big decisions,” including the president’s decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan by September 11.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union with” CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris preceded her remarks about Afghanistan by boasting, “When Joe Biden asked me to join him on the ticket, he did so with a sense of intentionality, of purpose, knowing that he and I may have very different life experiences, but we also have the same values and operate from the same principles. But it was something that I know he was very intentional about in terms of asking me to run with him and to serve with him, which is that I will bring a perspective that will contribute to the overall decisions that we make.”

“He and I are in almost every meeting together, have made almost every decision together,” she continued, later adding, “So, yes, I carry a great, great sense of responsibility, if not the seriousness of the responsibility, to be in this position and be a voice for those who have not traditionally been in the room.”

Bash commented, “President Biden always said that he wants you to be the last person in the room, particularly for big decisions, just as he was for President Obama.”

“Yes,” Harris agreed.

“He just made a really big decision: Afghanistan,” Bash noted.

“Yes,” Harris reiterated.

“Were you the last person in the room?” Bash asked.

“Yes,” Harris repeated.

“And you feel comfortable?” Bash inquired.

“I do,” Harris stated, then gushed, “And I’m going to add to that. This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage. He is someone who I have seen over and over again make decisions based on what he truly believes — based on his years of doing this work and studying these issues, what he truly believes is the right thing to do.”

