https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/larry-elder-gets-huge-endorsement/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Former California Democrat Senate Leader endorses Larry Elder

The former Democrat majority leader for the California State Senate, Gloria Romero endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in a campaign video today.

“Our public schools need big change. I’m Gloria Romero; I was the majority leader of Democrats in the state Senate. I believe in charter schools and and school choice. So does Larry Elder – but not Gavin Newsom. He shut our public schools while he sent his kids to private schools,” Romero says in a video released by the Elder campaign.

“Yes I’m a Democrat. But the recall of Newsom is not about political party. It’s about Newsom. Larry Elder for governor.”