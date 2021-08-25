https://therightscoop.com/federal-judge-refers-sidney-powell-lin-wood-for-disbarment/

A federal judge has just referred Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, along with others, for possible suspension or disbarment:

As you might expect, the judge in this case is an Obama appointee. Here’s more from THE HILL:

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered sanctions against attorneys involved in bringing a legal challenge against Michigan’s 2020 election results, including Trump allies Sidney Powell and Lin Wood. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker ordered the attorneys to pay the legal fees of the city and state elections officials involved in the case and referred them to disciplinary authorities in their home district for investigation into whether more serious penalties, including disbarment, are warranted. In a 110-page decision, Parker blasted the lawyers for seeking to undermine the election results with baseless claims of systemic election fraud. “The attorneys who filed the instant lawsuit abused the well-established rules applicable to the litigation process by proffering claims not backed by law; proffering claims not backed by evidence (but instead, speculation, conjecture, and unwarranted suspicion); proffering factual allegations and claims without engaging in the required prefiling inquiry; and dragging out these proceedings even after they acknowledged that it was too late to attain the relief sought,” Parker, an Obama appointee, wrote. “And this case was never about fraud—it was about undermining the People’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so,” she continued. Powell and Wood did not immediately respond when asked for comment. The lawsuit, filed just weeks after Election Day last year, accused public officials of illegally manipulating ballots in order to assist President Biden in getting elected and sought to decertify Michigan’s vote count. Last month, Parker grilled the plaintiffs’ attorneys in a contentious virtual hearing over their work on the case, raising concerns that they used dubious evidence to support arguments for extreme requests of the court. Wood argued during the hearing that he had had only minimal involvement in the Michigan case, while Powell vigorously defended the legal team’s conduct and the case that they built. “I have practiced law for 43 years and have never witnessed a proceeding like this,” Powell said during the hearing.. “I take full responsibility for the pleadings in this case.”

I don’t know what to think about this to be honest. While I’m certainly not inclined to trust an Obama appointee judge, I also think Lin Wood is a crackpot after the crap he pulled during the last election. And regarding Sidney Powell, I want to like her but none of her claims have come to fruition anywhere. In other words, where’s the meat? Is this just a giant conspiracy against her or does she simply not have the proof that she claimed to have.

Remember, even Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani separated himself and Trump from her after the election last year.

UPDATE: I should amend my comments a bit to clarify my point. I’m not saying I think Powell should be disbarred or suspended, which wasn’t exactly clear in my comments. What I should have said is that I don’t know what to think about THEM. I really do not trust the Obama judge on this decision and should have been more clear about that. I instead focused my comments, in a bit of a rush, on Powell and Wood and their inability to convince any court of what they’ve claimed. Maybe that’s their fault or maybe it’s really about the judges who’ve been hearing their cases. Whatever the reason, they come up with nil thus far. But I should reiterate that getting Powell disbarred for trying to argue these cases before any court is ridiculous. If the judges don’t agree with their assessment, they can just dismiss the case and be done with it. There’s no reason to try and get them disbarred except politics.

