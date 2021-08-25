https://thelibertyloft.com/covid-vaccination-card-may-soon-be-a-requirement-to-live/

New York, NY — A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

Expect purchases of gasoline, taking out a loan, and shopping for food to be on the list shortly.

If you don’t get the vaccine you are going to be FORCED to take it jab.

New Orleans and San Francisco, following New York City’s lead, will impose such rules at many businesses starting next week, while Los Angeles is toying into the idea.

Officials warn that they are running out of beds in their pediatric intensive care units, and the new measures are an attempt to stem COVID-19 cases in places such as the Dallas area.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported the situation is so dire that if a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, “your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears.”

Jenkins ordered that masks be worn inside schools earlier this week, and included county buildings and businesses after a judge blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such rules. The county is not requiring people to show proof of vaccination yet.

The Chicago school system, the nation’s third-largest district, with more than 360,000 students, announced Friday that it will require all its teachers and other employees to be fully vaccinated by mid-October unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

Philadelphia has passed similar rules, saying that health care workers and college students and staff members must get their shots by mid-October.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, mayor of New Orleans, called proof of vaccination the best way to protect businesses. (Personal Note: Unless I am wrong, these are the guys that pretty much spent the last two years attempting to destroy said businesses via lockdowns and refusing to declare them “essential”).

“Unlike this time last year, we have a tool that we did not have,” she said, referring to vaccines.

Louisiana has been setting daily records for the last two weeks for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, reaching 2,907 patients on Friday. According to the state, ninety-one percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards sounded the alarm about the risks of overloaded facilities with too few staff to handle the crush of people with the coronavirus illness on top of the car crash victims, heart attack patients and others.

“We are rapidly getting to the point where we could have a major failure of our health care delivery system,” he said.

Actually, science fiction writers have been pointing this out for close to 6 decades.

Officials claim the ‘proof-of-vaccination ‘requirement will translate into significant numbers of people getting the shots, something cash prizes and scholarships were unable to do.

The numbers of people seeking their first shot have increased over the past month, with nearly 46 percent of Louisiana’s residents starting the vaccine series. Only 38 percent of Louisiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Critics say that requiring people to be vaccinated to enter a business violates their rights and their privacy.

18 states prohibit the creation of so-called vaccine passports or ban public entities from demanding proof of vaccination. Several of those- Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota and Texas — also stop most businesses from denying service to those who are not vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has urged cities to adopt ‘proof-of-vaccination’ requirements for restaurants and other businesses, while at the same time decrying any form of voter ID as being an untenable and unworkable goal.

The fact that they want an ID to buy some grapes but NOT to pick our leaders says scores.

New York City’s policy, will go into effect on Monday, but inspections and enforcement will not begin until Sept. 13 — the week schools reopen. Customers will have to produce proof they have had at least one vaccine dose in restaurants, bars and other such venues.

Its’ municipal workers — including teachers and police officers — must get vaccinated by mid-September or face weekly testing.

San Francisco, as of Aug. 20, will go one step further than New York by requiring patrons at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to show they are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues people paper cards when they get their shots. California is among a few states that have established an online record with a bar code that people can use to prove their status, while San Francisco’s mayor said a photo of the CDC card will suffice.

Los Angeles is considering a vaccine requirement at indoor businesses. Leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Told you this was coming-as a light observation, I am not aware at any time in history where, when one group forced their wishes onto the other, that the dominating bunch have EVER been the good guys.

