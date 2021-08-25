https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/25/matthew-dowd-thinks-joe-biden-should-be-congratulated-for-doing-unbelievable-yeomans-work-in-afghanistan-video/

Whoever Matthew Dowd’s dealer is deserves a raise, because it can’t be easy keeping up with his demands. It takes some really, really powerful stuff to have a take like this:

Shamelessness is a helluva drug.

But Joe Biden has the most majestic back. The back of a leader!

Matthew Dowd should be congratulated for that.

Nah. There’s always room for one more.

