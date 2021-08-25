https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/meghan-mccain-blasts-vp-harris-visiting-sen-mccains-memorial-not-focusing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Meghan McCain criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on Twitter on Wednesday for visiting a memorial in Vietnam to her late father, Sen. John McCain, instead of focusing on the situation in Afghanistan.

The vice president’s Twitter account posted on Wednesday, “Today, on the three-year anniversary of his passing, I paid my respects to an American hero, Senator John McCain. At this site in 1967, then-Lieutenant Commander McCain was shot down. We honor his sacrifice in Vietnam, and the sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform.”

McCain ripped Harris for visiting her father’s memorial in Vietnam, instead of giving her attention to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, where many Americans are still waiting to be evacuated and 12 U.S. service members were killed in explosions and gunfire outside of the Kabul airport on Thursday.

“If you want to honor my dads [sic] legacy on this anniversary of his death – you would spend every second making sure every single American and Afghan ally is out of harms [sic] way,” McCain tweeted. “He was nothing if not someone who understood sacrifice and loyalty to the people he served with.”

McCain’s father died in 2018 of brain cancer. The memorial in Hanoi marks where then-Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain’s plane was shot down in 1967. He had ejected and landed in a lake in Hanoi, and both of his arms and right knee were broken. McCain was then captured and tortured for five and a half years.

