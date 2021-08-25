https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61273bf0bbafd42ff58a429e
The mayor of a borough in Alaska, who says he is not a medical professional, has promoted a debunked treatment for COVID-19…
A suspect is dead following a shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier in which two people were injured Wednesday evening, officials said….
At least one private charter flight set to evacuate hundreds of Afghans from the Kabul airport was forced to take off with just 50 of its 345 seats filled, amid reports that US and Taliban forces prev…
Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy, is eligible for parole, and L.A. DA George Gascón will not oppose it….
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called out Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the “lie” that up to 1,000 Americans want to stay in Afghanistan. …