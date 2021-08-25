https://freepressers.com/articles/mtg-infrastructure-is-dems-communist-manifesto

FPI / August 25, 2021

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the few GOP members of Congress to still possess a backbone, pointed out that just $110 billion of the Democrats’ massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation is “for real infrastructure.”

“Remaining $1 trillion+ is ALL Green New Deal and woke spending projects appeasing AOC and the Squad’s temper tantrums for their communists revolution. No Republican should ever vote for this bill,” Greene tweeted on Monday.

Greene dubbed the so-called infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget bill as the new “Communist manifesto”.

“In a series of 19 tweets, Greene did something few have. She read the infrastructure spending and budget bills and pulled out parts she thought were outrageous,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Greene highlighted words in the legislation such as “inclusion” and “equity” to demonstrate how she says the $5 trillion in U.S. taxpayers’ money the Democrats plan to pilfer to pay for the bills is part of a leftist plan to force social change on Americans.

Greene also pointed out the push for electric cars and trucks, in which much of the money allocated in the legislation would go to China, which makes batteries.

The $3.5 trillion budget plan, Greene said, is “The Green New Deal. Communists Bernie Sanders and AOC’s dreams come true. And Nancy Pelosi delivers.”

“The ‘Budget’ will undoubtedly weaponize the IRS against Trump voters by adding 87,000 IRS agents by spending $80 billion of your hard earned tax dollars. They might as well hire Lois Lerner back. Audits for Republicans. Gotta pay for GND somehow,” Greene said.



‼️Reasons why Republicans must hold together as a conference & vote NO against BOTH the $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure and $3.5 Trillion Budget: The Infrastructure bill is not a real Infrastructure bill. Out of $1.2 Trillion only $110 Billion is for real infrastructure. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 23, 2021

