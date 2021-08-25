https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/25/nancy-pelosis-ode-to-joe-bidens-vision-will-no-doubt-come-as-great-comfort-to-the-americans-being-left-to-die-in-afghanistan-video/

Nancy Pelosi may not be literally the worst, but she definitely comes close.

Here she is gushing over the House passing the $3.5 trillion budget plan that we can’t afford:

As I always say: our diversity is our strength, our unity is our power! United by our values, we will seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity For The People, for the children and for the country. -NP pic.twitter.com/wsb8Uj44Ig — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 25, 2021

The woman’s a walking, talking emetic.

🤡🤡🤡 — Chris Frankini (@chrisfreezy17) August 25, 2021

Fortune cookie philosophy https://t.co/3yFHaJj9cu — Terry Kinder (@tkinder) August 25, 2021

That’s an insult to fortune cookies.

Biden is specifically NOT being diverse in decision making on Afghanistan. So…? https://t.co/EYufB2JLpe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 25, 2021

I don’t think the Democrats understand how small their domestic vision looks right now as Americans are stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. https://t.co/wa2AyA5eiR — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) August 25, 2021

.@SpeakerPelosi Wow, I bet the Americans still trying to get out of Afghanistan, are so encouraged by your tweet. You & your whole damn party are sickening. https://t.co/3Fj6YJBE8W — ProudMimi6Kids (@proudmimi6kids) August 25, 2021

Fact check: true.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

