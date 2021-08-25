https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/25/nancy-pelosis-ode-to-joe-bidens-vision-will-no-doubt-come-as-great-comfort-to-the-americans-being-left-to-die-in-afghanistan-video/

Nancy Pelosi may not be literally the worst, but she definitely comes close.

Here she is gushing over the House passing the $3.5 trillion budget plan that we can’t afford:

The woman’s a walking, talking emetic.

That’s an insult to fortune cookies.

Fact check: true.

