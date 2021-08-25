https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-development-karen-fann-to-audit-signatures-on-maricopa-absentee-ballots/

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann wanted an audit to ascertain how Maricopa County handled the 2020 General Election, but she never expected the Senate would be doing it without the assistance of county officials. Nor did she expect the audit to continue through the summer.

Yet on Tuesday, Fann told Arizona Daily Independent she was interviewing a potential contractor to audit another aspect of Maricopa County’s election process – how employees verified voter signatures on the nearly 1.9 million early ballot affidavit envelopes turned in during the election.

Those signatures must be verified before the ballot inside can be sent for tabulation, but questions have been raised about the procedures utilized by then-County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

Fann says whomever she hires to review the procedures and the signatures will start by looking for envelopes which do not contain the required voter signature. There will also be a review for unidentifiable signatures -what Fann’s calls “scribbles”- which can be matched up against Maricopa County’s voter database, which includes images of all prior signatures used by a voter during an election.

