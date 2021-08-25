https://www.theepochtimes.com/newsom-champions-forest-management-to-contain-californias-wildfires_3965371.html

In the midst of a competitive recall election, California Governor Gavin Newsom has called attention to his now emphasizing proper forest management as key to containing the wildfires that have devastated the state.

On Aug. 24 the Office of the Governor of California tweeted a video in which Newsom was standing in front of a smoldering blaze that is part of the ongoing Caldor Fire. Newsom highlighted the difference between land that had been cleared by the state and private landowners and U.S. Forest Service land, where undergrowth had not been cleared.

“It’s vital that we continue to increase our fuels management effort to make CA’s forests healthier and more wildfire-resistant,” the tweet stated.

The Office of the Governor’s tweet comes a week after Newsom’s chief rival in the ongoing recall election, Larry Elder, made an issue of Newsom’s performance in combatting wildfires, saying in an Aug. 18 news conference the governor had been “utterly incompetent” in reducing the fuels that feed the state’s wildfires.

In the video Newsom also noted that some nearby Pacific Gas & Energy powerlines could be a source of problems, stating that they would “eventually have to be undergrounded all across the state.”

In June 2020, PG&E was convicted of 84 counts of manslaughter for its role in sparking 2018’s deadly Camp Fire.

Shortly after that deadly blaze, Newsom helped draft AB 1054, which enabled PG&E to obtain state safety certificates covering the next two fire seasons.

Newsom has met with criticism for his financial ties to PG&E, which donated $290,000 to his wife’s nonprofit, The Representation Project, between 2016 and 2018

The tweet comes just one year after Newsom had criticized President Donald Trump for claiming poor forest management was the culprit behind California’s intense recent wildfires, a point Trump had made several times during his presidency.

“You’ve got to clean your floors,” said Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign stop in August 2020. “You gotta clean your forests—there are many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they’re like, like, so flammable, you touch them and it goes up.”

“Just today, the president of the United States threatened the state of California, 40 million Americans who happen to live here in the state of California, to defund our efforts on wildfire suppression because he said we hadn’t raked enough leaves. I can’t make that up,” Governor Newsom said at the time in a video message to the Democratic National Convention.

As part of Newsom’s change in approach, earlier this year he reportedly requested $500 million in 2021-2022 funding and billions over the next several years for forest management, including clearing the forest floor of debris.

The request came after Newsom decreased funding for wildfire prevention and resource management by 40 percent, from $355 million in 2019 to $203 million in 2020.

Newsom has exaggerated the amount of land treated by the state’s fire prevention efforts, according to an investigation by CapRadio and NPR. While a fact sheet from 2019 claimed 90,000 acres would be treated with fire prevention efforts, this overstated the acreage that would eventually be treated by 690 percent.

Fire prevention, of course, is a national issue, as not only California has been struck with devastating wildfires.

In a recent op-ed, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R.-Idaho) and House Committee on Natural Resources Ranking Member Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), who described themselves as “the only two foresters in Congress,” urged Congress to take action to clear out the country’s overgrown national forests.

“More than 80 million acres of our national forests are overgrown and in dire need of active management, making them tinderboxes for the smallest stray spark. The only way we can prevent wildfires from getting out of control is addressing them long before they ignite.”

“We need forest management that uses proven science to identify high-risk areas, clear hazardous brush, thin dead and decaying trees, and provide healthy space for remaining trees to grow far enough apart to prevent fires from climbing into the canopy and spreading from tree to tree at an uncontrollable rate.”

Newsom has pointed out that almost 58 percent of forest land in California is owned by the federal government, underscoring the fact that forest management is not merely a state problem.

In a 2019 analysis for The Federalist, Chuck Devore noted increases in timber burned during the 1990s coincided with greater restrictions on timber harvesting by the Clinton administration.

“With the retreat of the timber industry came an inevitable buildup of uncleared brush as well as runaway tree density, with it becoming common to have four times the number of trees per acre as is considered healthy,” wrote Devore.

