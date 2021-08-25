https://www.foxnews.com/media/nigel-farage-british-parliament-military-cooperation-biden-afghanistan

Nigel Farage, former Brexit party leader, slammed the Biden administration’s Afghanistan blunder Tuesday, arguing the crisis has led his country of Britain feeling “betrayed.” Under Biden, Farage told “Fox & Friends First” that “there is no way a British parliament right now would vote for military cooperation with America.”

NILE GARDINER: BRITS FEEL BETRAYED BY BIDEN’S AFGHANISTAN FIASCO. OUR ‘SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP’ IS ON ICE

NIGEL FARAGE: The medium-term problem is the resurgence of international terror, already evidence that extremist jihadi groups all over the world have taken great cheer from what the Taliban have done in Afghanistan. And so if we do find ourselves back engaged and, you know, let’s be honest, the last few years, we’ve not seen major terrorist atrocities in the West. But if they start to happen again and we start to think, well, how do we go out again and try and stop these cells that are spreading international terror? How can we do it with the Americans? How can we do it with an ally that is treating us with contempt and betrayed us and into the bargain, many of our own citizens?

Certainly, if it’s a Biden or Harris administration, honestly, there is no way, there is no way a British parliament right now would vote for military cooperation with America led by this administration. And that’s a very sad thing to say, because since 1917, the U.K. and America have been side by side in virtually every major conflict. We’ve been the closest allies in terms of military action, in terms of intelligence sharing, in terms of culture, in terms of business. You couldn’t have a better ally in the world. And right at the moment, I’m sorry, but there’s no way we could enter into another operation with you.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

