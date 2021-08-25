https://beckernews.com/nys-new-gov-announces-that-cuomos-nursing-home-scandal-was-way-worse-than-earlier-reported-41104/

Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal, as well as its illegal cover-up, was way worse than we thought. The now ex-governor’s infamous fatal nursing home decree certainly led to more deaths than earlier reported, the new governor, Kathy Hochul, revealed on her first day in office. Not only that, but the death count for the state overall is 12,000 more than previously reported by the State of New York.

“New York Gov. Kathy Hochul promised more government transparency on her first day in office and by day’s end her administration had quietly delivered it by acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo,” the AP reported.

“New York now reports nearly 55,400 people have died of COVID-19 in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC, up from about 43,400 that Gov. Cuomo had reported to the public as of Monday, his last day in office,” the AP noted.

“We’re now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what’s being displayed by the CDC,” Hochul said Wednesday on MSNBC. “There’s a lot of things that weren’t happening and I’m going to make them happen. Transparency will be the hallmark of my administration.”

This is a scandal of monumental proportions because New York has been touted as a ‘model’ state for its coronavirus measures, which included arbitrary lockdowns, indoor mask mandates, and now, Covid vaccine passports, which have already been implemented in New York City. It was already one of the worst states in the nation in terms of deaths per 100,000 people, ranking second overall.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that not only did the Cuomo administration hide data about a deadly March 2020 decree that sent COVID-positive nursing home residents back to long-term facilities, despite the known risks, aides actually deleted data and altered documents to mislead the public.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top advisers successfully pushed state health officials to strip a public report of data showing that more nursing-home residents had died of Covid-19 than the administration had acknowledged,” WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the report.

“The July report, which examined the factors that led to the spread of the virus in nursing homes, focused only on residents who died inside long-term-care facilities, leaving out those who had died in hospitals after becoming sick in nursing homes,” WSJ continued. “As a result, the report said 6,432 nursing-home residents had died—a significant undercount of the death toll attributed to the state’s most vulnerable population.”

In February, the New York Post obtained a leak from then Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa that the reason for the cover-up was political. The Post reported that Cuomo was afraid of Donald Trump directing the Department of Justice to investigate him. In the call, Cuomo referred to President Trump’s pressure on the governor, according to DeRosa:

“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.” In addition to attacking Cuomo’s fellow Democratic governors, DeRosa said, Trump “directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.” “And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers on the call.

“Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” she continued.

The Department of Justice has refused to investigate and prosecute four governors for fatal nursing home decrees, including former governor Cuomo. In August 2020, the DOJ had announced that it was requesting details on decisions made in four states tied to the deaths of thousands of people in nursing homes. Those states were Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Cuomo, however, didn’t resign over a nursing home decree that led to the deaths of thousands of elderly citizens, now preventable due to vaccines. He resigned over scandalous accusations of sexual misconduct.

