The name of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt has been a closely guarded secret since January 6, although his name has been floating around social media for quite a while. He won’t face any consequences for the shooting, and he’ll reveal his identity Thursday night in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt. It seems like a bad idea, but he must have his reasons for coming forward.

Doing posts on Ashli Babbitt is always difficult because it involves sifting through hundreds of tweets saying she was a terrorist and deserved to be killed — probably coming from the same people who think defunding the police is a solid idea. She shouldn’t have been where she was, but it’s a difficult argument to make that any lives were saved by shooting her dead.

Insane Keith Olbermann called it “essentially attempted murder” to reveal the cop’s name, but now he’s doing it himself, so explain that. We’re not expecting LeBron James to take a screenshot from the interview and post it with the message, “You’re next,” either. This guy practically saved democracy.

