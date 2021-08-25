https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/officer-who-shot-and-killed-ashli-babbitt-to-reveal-his-identity-in-interview-with-lester-holt/

The name of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt has been a closely guarded secret since January 6, although his name has been floating around social media for quite a while. He won’t face any consequences for the shooting, and he’ll reveal his identity Thursday night in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt. It seems like a bad idea, but he must have his reasons for coming forward.

Officer who shot pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt to reveal identity in NBC News interview https://t.co/WpeuJX37hS — CNBC (@CNBC) August 25, 2021

This should help things. https://t.co/1Nw4QCcD0o — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2021

Doing posts on Ashli Babbitt is always difficult because it involves sifting through hundreds of tweets saying she was a terrorist and deserved to be killed — probably coming from the same people who think defunding the police is a solid idea. She shouldn’t have been where she was, but it’s a difficult argument to make that any lives were saved by shooting her dead.

This seems like a carefully considered and strong idea. — Interested Onlooker (@Drink_23) August 25, 2021

I question the wisdom here. — Unindicted co-conspirator (@the_mdwessell) August 25, 2021

Why would he do this? He’s sitting comfortably in anonymity right now…about to turn his life upside down. — Joseph Gonzales (@joseph7gonzales) August 25, 2021

Was it because the family was compelling the courts to release the identity, @thevivafrei ? — 𝓒𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽 🅂🄴🄽🄿🄰🄸 (@EnlightenSenpai) August 25, 2021

Sounds like somebody said, “Drag him out in front of the cameras and create a distraction.” — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 25, 2021

Nailed it. — Elle (@UnaFelixCulpa) August 25, 2021

What a big, transparent distraction. — Green Guitar (@grnguitar79) August 25, 2021

We are at the “let’s put the guy that shot the MAGA lady on TV So people will stop talking about Afghanistan for a second” stage — Andrew D (@One2th) August 25, 2021

Book deal in the works for sure — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 25, 2021

You can’t write and sell a book if no one knows who you are — eliminoP (@eliminoP) August 25, 2021

Taking bets on if he cries — America has fallen (@winright007) August 25, 2021

What are the odds he breaks down and cries? — FearlessAndTrue (@HelenJo04272275) August 25, 2021

He’ll definitely cry and then get a photo shoot featured in Time Magazine — Soup_To_Nuts (@NutsSoup) August 25, 2021

Yeah…I am sure Lester will work him over good…😏 — jacqueline harris-connor (@jacquel73522184) August 25, 2021

Holt might bake him a cake — JB (@RO_JB40) August 25, 2021

He’ll get a statue — Ezekiel (@lunatickfringe) August 25, 2021

The liberal shilling is on another level with this one. Read the comment thread from the libs on the tweet because it is next level deranged. — Nada Pro (@NadaPro2) August 25, 2021

Exactly. They’re forgetting all about the cops that have lost their jobs and had to go into hiding even though they were found to be justified in the shootings. All because left wing nuts wouldn’t accept the findings in the investigations into the officers. — Shannon K (@shannyk36) August 25, 2021

Insane Keith Olbermann called it “essentially attempted murder” to reveal the cop’s name, but now he’s doing it himself, so explain that. We’re not expecting LeBron James to take a screenshot from the interview and post it with the message, “You’re next,” either. This guy practically saved democracy.

Keith Olbermann: Unmasking heroic peace officer who shot Ashli Babbitt 'is essentially attempted murder' https://t.co/YVxDjthypy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 5, 2021

