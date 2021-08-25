https://www.oann.com/onlyfans-reverses-ban-on-showing-sexually-explicit-content/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=onlyfans-reverses-ban-on-showing-sexually-explicit-content



FILE PHOTO: The logo for OnlyFans is seen on a device in this photo illustration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

August 25, 2021

(Reuters) – OnlyFans, an online subscription platform known for adult content, said on Wednesday it will suspend its new policy that would have prohibited users from posting any material containing “sexually explicit conduct”.

“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change,” OnlyFans tweeted on Wednesday https://bit.ly/3gsH62Q.

Earlier in the week, the London-based company said that the prohibition policy was in compliance with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers.

The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users.

