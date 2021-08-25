https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pentagon-announces-mandatory-vaccine/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
There is it: The Pentagon orders all active duty troops to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. pic.twitter.com/CW9VnNy9od
— Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) August 25, 2021
John Kirby told us it was on the way a few days ago. Now it’s official.
Now that Pfizer has received full FDA approval, Pentagon Press Sec. John Kirby says, “We’re gonna move forward making that vaccine mandatory” for U.S. service members. pic.twitter.com/5IbJ68wesk
— The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2021