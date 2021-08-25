https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6126f5a0bbafd42ff58a4037
Oscar winner Christian Bale — who’s played a psychotic killer, Batman and former Vice President Dick Cheney — is set to star in a film about former Living Hope Church pastor turned convicted drug smug…
The Virginia Police Benevolent Association, representing 750 state troopers, are working with the members of the general assembly to make…
Members of the California Assembly who don’t provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination by next week would be suspended during the final days of this year’s legislative session under a proposal introduce…
Last night, we wrote about a decision by the Oakland County Health Department (Michigan’s second-largest county) to force approximately 210,000 children to wear masks when they return to school in one…
The elevators at a Fort Lee, New Jersey, condo building will again stop on every floor during Shabbat after the condo board settled with Orthodox Jewish residents who sued over the service’s cancellat…