During President Biden’s event on cybersecurity earlier today, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked a question about Americans stranded in Afghanistan. Biden laughed and got snarky. The White House cut off the microphones but reporters heard and saw how Biden responded:

Pres. Biden (after introductory remarks on cybersecurity) ignored a question about what he’ll do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after Aug 31. When it was repeated, he joked to the reporter that “you’ll be the first person I call,” per pool report. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2021

REPORTER: “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline what will you do?” BIDEN: *smirks* *White House cuts audio feed* pic.twitter.com/k0SGWhpXm6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2021

A short time later at the White House briefing, Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki what was so funny:

What’s so funny? Peter Doocy presses Jen Psaki as to why Joe Biden laughed about leaving Americans in Afghanistan earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CWi9imJaHA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2021

Psaki responded by not answering the question, which is nothing new.

Danced around that. What else is new — Lincoln Cobretti (@LincolnCobretti) August 25, 2021

The White House’s Baghdad Bob, @PressSec Jen Psaki, can’t answer a simple question. https://t.co/4whz1IXjLr — Slap Happy Sister (@EnBolden2) August 25, 2021

Biden’s remarks took place just before Secretary of State Blinken was making it abundantly clear who is going to be blamed for this administration’s Afghanistan disaster.

