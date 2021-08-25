https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/priorities-president-biden-to-campaign-for-gov-gavin-newsom-as-he-faces-september-recall-election/

August 31 isn’t the only deadline facing President Joe Biden. The election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set for Sept. 14, and the White House says that Biden will campaign for Newsom.

Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t about to be left out and will host a car rally:

With the recall election close and Biden sitting at the lowest approval rating of his term, a lot of people are encouraging to spend as much time with Newsom as possible.

Ouch.

Biden’s not really the guy you want to be seen with right now.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...