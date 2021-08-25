https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/priorities-president-biden-to-campaign-for-gov-gavin-newsom-as-he-faces-september-recall-election/

August 31 isn’t the only deadline facing President Joe Biden. The election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set for Sept. 14, and the White House says that Biden will campaign for Newsom.

U.S. President Biden plans to campaign for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election, the White House says https://t.co/rF8rkOSEsb pic.twitter.com/Bhw8laim5W — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t about to be left out and will host a car rally:

New — The Gavin Newsom event with Kamala Harris is a CAR rally, like in the closing weeks of 2020. 1pm on Friday in Daly City. And they’re requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. pic.twitter.com/qa0h6eDTLC — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) August 25, 2021

This is … quite cautious for a rally where you don’t leave your car? pic.twitter.com/9Anxqs76NP — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) August 25, 2021

Proof of vaccination to sit in a car???? Absolutely stupid. — bbnanny (@NanbumHall) August 25, 2021

Should have a huge turnout 🙄 — Erin Schrantz (@SchrantzPantz) August 25, 2021

With the recall election close and Biden sitting at the lowest approval rating of his term, a lot of people are encouraging to spend as much time with Newsom as possible.

Ugh 😣 so tone deaf — Austin Jones 🇺🇸 (@austinunleash1) August 25, 2021

A gift for the recall effort — JCKalik (@islandrunner757) August 25, 2021

Wonderful news. A president who has a 39% approval rating is going to try to save the Democrats sinking ship in California. I hope old Joe spends a week there. — Rob Grant (@rob4golf) August 25, 2021

All time low poll numbers. Let’m. — Donald the Chia Pet (@ChiaPetDonald) August 25, 2021

That’s all right, he’ll probably forget. — Brad Smith (@bradsbars) August 25, 2021

He heard that there will be ice cream — CEvans🇺🇸 (@CynthiaMEvans) August 25, 2021

I can’t believe Gavin Newsom is excited about this. — A Holt (@aholt429) August 25, 2021

Imagine asking this incompetent fossil to campaign for you. LOL — Gay Lumberjack (@cranepurveyor) August 25, 2021

Will Biden be campaigning from his basement again? Only this time for Newsom? — JB913KC (@JB913KC) August 25, 2021

Well it’s one American he’s not prepared to abandon — Ransom Dog soldier (@Ransom05300896) August 25, 2021

Ouch.

Don’t want to leave Gavin stranded. — Mt. Doom (@doom_mt) August 25, 2021

Larry Elder appreciates it — Minion (@ajbulls23) August 25, 2021

Yes! That will give Larry a extra 5 point boost. — Midnite RDR (@JrKreutzer) August 25, 2021

Two incompetents — Trump’s Doge (@trump_democrat) August 25, 2021

That should take away votes, not attract voters to Newsom. Good, campaign every day until Sept 14th. — Deana Darby (@DeanaDarby) August 25, 2021

Has the president been told yet? — pirkster (@pirkster_jax) August 25, 2021

Governor hair gel must be worrried the base is going to not turn out for him. Only reason to bring Biden in. Having this incompetent buffoon out here campaigning for him is going to drive away the independent voters. Gavin is in trouble. — JS (@mytwocents74) August 25, 2021

Yeah, the President’s had a pretty boring week. — Chippers 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@king_prune) August 25, 2021

This is an example of how disconnected from reality this administration and Joe Biden really are. — George Patton (@GeorgeP21059177) August 25, 2021

Biden’s not really the guy you want to be seen with right now.

recent stories

