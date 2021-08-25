https://www.westernslopenow.com/news/local-news/dominion-voting-systems-protest/

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.

Dozens of people lined up inside the Old Mesa County Courthouse to address the county commissioners for grievances against the proposed Dominion Voting System, but they were the ones that fit the building’s capacity code. Others practiced their first amendment outside. “Voting was sacred and now it’s dividing the country,” said protester, Tamara Ruckdeschel.

The Secretary of State of Colorado decertified all voting equipment in Mesa County, and with the next election fast approaching, dozens of citizens gathered with the same goal; to make sure their voices are heard that their vote is counted. “The reason we’re down here is because the court room is so overflowing, we have to watch it live on our phones,” said Ruckdeschel.

The first amendment is being practiced both inside and outside of the Old Mesa County Courthouse. It’s reached maximum capacity inside so, the half a dozen protesters that remain outside these doors are all in agreement on one thing, they’re all against computerized voting systems. Protester, Donald Hunger says, “Let’s hand count them. Let’s get the AI out of our system. Let’s get the systems that are hackable, let’s get the hackable systems out of our voting because nothing else matters.” Ruckdeschel says, “Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents, we all should be able to speak our mind and have our vote counted, and we just don’t believe the Dominion machines count our vote.”

Commissioner Janet Rowland for District 3 says 61 counties use Dominion Voting Systems to calculate votes, and now, Mesa County makes 62. “We here in Mesa County are the epicenter of the great lie. If we can get this straight here, people around the world; this will resonate around the world,” said Hunger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

