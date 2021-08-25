https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-on-trapped-americans-give-me-their-contact-info-desperate-woman-im-waiting-for-her-to-open-her-dms

On Tuesday, at the White House press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that if there were an American citizen registered in Afghanistan that wanted to leave, people should “give me their contact information and we will get in touch with them. If any of you are hearing from American citizens who can’t reach us, give me their contact information and we will get in contact with them.”

Psaki stated:

For months, the Department has been telling Americans to leave Afghanistan for their own safety. It is our responsibility and our role to work with and help American citizens who want to leave. Let me finish. I’m almost done, and then you can ask a follow-up question. In recent days, they have reached out to every American citizen registered in Afghanistan directly multiple times. This is a 24/7 operation. Embassies all over the world are supporting phone banking, text banking, and email efforts. If we are not in touch with this individual, give me their contact information and we will get in touch with them. If any of you are hearing from American citizens who can’t reach us, give me their contact information and we will get in contact with them.

A woman who had worked for the Peace Corps in Peru responded on Twitter, writing, “To be very clear: It is insane that the WH is telling people to DM them if they know of Americans stranded. TO BE MORE CLEAR: your damn DMs are not open @Press Sec@jrpsaki.”

To be very clear: It is insane that the WH is telling people to DM them if they know of American’s stranded. TO BE MORE CLEAR: your damn DMs are not open @PressSec @jrpsaki. — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 24, 2021

She continued, “I’m waiting for @Press Sec to open her DMs. I have passport numbers of 3 American citizens who are stranded in Kabul. A woman and her 2 kids. American citizens.”

I’m waiting for @PressSec to open her DMs. I have passport numbers of 3 American citizens who are stranded in Kabul. A woman and her 2 kids. American. Citizens. — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 24, 2021

Half an hour later, she tweeted, “Grateful to the people who reached out to help these American citizens trapped in Kabul (You know who you are. You’re the real heroes here). FYI- not the White House. Now it’s just time to pray.”

Grateful to the people who reached out to help these American citizens trapped in Kabul (You know who you are. You’re the real heroes here). FYI- not the White House. Now it’s just time to pray. — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 24, 2021

Hours later, an update: “I’ll update everyone on the situation with the American citizens tomorrow once they have made it to the airport safely. Thank you again for everyone who reached out to help. You’re saving lives.”

Grateful to the people who reached out to help these American citizens trapped in Kabul (You know who you are. You’re the real heroes here). FYI- not the White House. Now it’s just time to pray. — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 24, 2021

When one critic tweeted, “Could you answer the question why they didn’t leave when they were told to do so or are you avoiding that and changing the subject?” she answered, “Have you ever served overseas? Have you ever served or spent more than a year in a 3rd world country? I did. Family means everything to them. Sometimes they are the only thing. Her mother was dying. She went to say goodbye pre withdrawal. Please kindly shut the f*** up. I’m so over this bulls*** question. They are Americans. Full stop. We get them out.”

I’m so over this bullshit question. They are Americans. Full stop. We get them out. — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 25, 2021

Another critic tried this attack: “If it’s THAT important why r u waiting for Jen to get on twitter?? She may not open her dm’s til the wknd. Would think you’d b working like heck to get the STATE DEPARTMENT on it.”

She responded, “Answer: Friends of mine within the State Department are helping. Friends of mine. This WH administration from the podium said to message them if they know of stranded Americans. How? You can’t. Thank GOD for my friends. False promises from the Biden admin are costing lives.”

Answer: Friends of mine within the State Department are helping. Friends of mine. This WH administration from the podium said to message them if they know of stranded Americans. How? You can’t. Thank GOD for my friends. False promises from the Biden admin are costing lives. https://t.co/h6BNanuS9t — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 25, 2021

She added, “This isn’t about politics for me. I served in the Peace Corps in Peru. Do you want to know what I care about? Helping. We are here for the benefit of others. Not ourselves. Shut up about politics. I’m over it. I care about Americans getting home. Full stop.”

This isn’t about politics for me. I served in the Peace Corps in Peru. Do you want to know what I care about? Helping. We are here for the benefit of others. Not ourselves. Shut up about politics. I’m over it. I care about Americans getting home. Full stop. — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 25, 2021

More: “We don’t leave people behind. We don’t leave Americans behind. I don’t care why or how they got there. We. don’t. leave. them. behind.”

We don’t leave people behind. We don’t leave Americans behind. I don’t care why or how they got there. We. don’t. leave. them. behind. — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 25, 2021

The latest update Wednesday morning: “Update on the American citizen and her two kids: She has been messaged all morning on WhatsApp and all the messages are unread. Haven’t heard from her yet. Please keep praying.”

Update on the American citizen and her two kids: She has been messaged all morning on WhatsApp and all the messages are unread. Haven’t heard from her yet. Please keep praying. ❤️ — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 25, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

