Tuesday, Rep. Boebert tweeted “A man who takes orders from the Taliban cannot credibly call himself the Commander-In-Chief.”
A man who takes orders from the Taliban cannot credibly call himself the Commander-In-Chief.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 24, 2021
Boebert also took a shot at Press Secretary Jen Psaki, tweeting “Stranding Americans in Afghanistan is cruel. Standing at a podium and denying they’re stranded is pure evil. Gaslighting America won’t work. We know Biden failed his oath.”
Stranding Americans in Afghanistan is cruel.
Standing at a podium and denying they’re stranded is pure evil.
Gaslighting America won’t work. We know Biden failed his oath.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 24, 2021
Moments ago, she wrote “The Supreme Court has ruled that Biden must reinstate the “Remain In Mexico” policy. Though I’m sure this regime will try to find a way around this, let’s hope that bringing this wildly successful policy back actually does stem the near-constant flow of illegals.”
The Supreme Court has ruled that Biden must reinstate the “Remain In Mexico” policy.
Though I’m sure this regime will try to find a way around this, let’s hope that bringing this wildly successful policy back actually does stem the near-constant flow of illegals.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2021