Tuesday, Rep. Boebert tweeted “A man who takes orders from the Taliban cannot credibly call himself the Commander-In-Chief.”

Boebert also took a shot at Press Secretary Jen Psaki, tweeting “Stranding Americans in Afghanistan is cruel. Standing at a podium and denying they’re stranded is pure evil. Gaslighting America won’t work. We know Biden failed his oath.”

Moments ago, she wrote “The Supreme Court has ruled that Biden must reinstate the “Remain In Mexico” policy. Though I’m sure this regime will try to find a way around this, let’s hope that bringing this wildly successful policy back actually does stem the near-constant flow of illegals.”

