The White House feed going blank on Wednesday couldn’t save him. The feed went out right as Joe Biden was about to crack a flippant remark to a reporter who asked about Americans who are expected to be stranded in Afghanistan after the Aug. 31 deadline.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted on the outrageously tone-deaf moment, which was captured by MRC’s Curtis Houck.

“At the tail end of the President’s remarks today about cybersecurity, he was asked about Afghanistan… and he made a joke,” Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked. “So, what’s so funny?”

“Well, I think the question he was asked…is about when he will provide information about a decision on August 31,” Psaki responded. “I don’t want to paraphrase the question, if that was an inaccurate description of the question.”

“Very important to a lot of people watching,” Doocy pointed out.

“Of course, it’s a very important question,” she replied. “And I think what he conveyed, uh, what is that, umm, he has not, well, what I can convey from here, I should say, is that as he stated yesterday, and as the Secretary of State just stated, we’re on track to complete our mission by Aug. 31.”

Nice try, Jen. Nobody envies you having to clean up for this embarrasing president. Here is what happened.

President Joe Biden was asked to address the press on Wednesday regarding Americans trapped in Afghanistan due to his disastrous abrupt military pullout. His reaction was completely inappropriate.

When asked by a reporter about the emergency situation, the Commander-in-Chief smirked and then the White House feed cuts out. Watch:

Biden began addressing the press on cyber security, before he was asked about the Afghanistan situation.

“So, ultimately we’ve got a lot of of work to do, and thank you all very much and thanks to the press for being here,” Biden said. We’ll go private now.”

“Mr. President, if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline, what will you do?” he asked. “Sir, what will you do if Americans are still there after the deadline?”

The White House feed goes blank. It looks like there is no video of the incident, but a reporter in on the closed pool briefing got more information about the president’s response.

I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.

His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Took no questions. pic.twitter.com/MlyFIayrMZ — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 25, 2021

“I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline,” NBC Chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reported on Twitter.

“His response: ‘You’ll be the first person I call.’ Took no questions,” Alexander said, observing that this flippant response did not answer his question.

NBC reporter Kaitlan Collins provided the State Department’s estimates on how many American civilians are stranded in Afghanistan and seeking exit.

The State Department analyzed that about 6,000 Americans were in Afghanistan who wanted to leave. They have evacuated about 4,500 & have given specific instructions to about 500 more. They are “aggressively” reaching out to the remaining 1,000 to determine if they want to leave. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 25, 2021

“The State Department analyzed that about 6,000 Americans were in Afghanistan who wanted to leave,” Collins reported. “They have evacuated about 4,500 & have given specific instructions to about 500 more. They are “aggressively” reaching out to the remaining 1,000 to determine if they want to leave.”

It is a mad scramble to get American civilians out before the Aug. 31 deadline. The Taliban has threatened “consequences” if they are not out, amid fresh threats from ISIS terrorists.

Estimates on the number of Americans still in Afghanistan range from 6,000 to upwards of 10,000 people. Only 5 percent of those evacuated by the United States thus far have been American civilians.

The president’s reaction to this dire situation reveals that he isn’t taking it seriously enough. But the American people knew that already, because if he was, he wouldn’t have stranded Americans in Afghanistan to begin with.

