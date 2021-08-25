https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ron-jeremy-indicted-on-12-counts-of-forcible-rape/

Posted by Kane on August 25, 2021 5:41 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Jeremy is now facing more than 30 sexual assault counts for incidents dating back more than 23 years … according to an announcement Wednesday from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Prosecutors say a grand jury returned the indictment Thursday and it’s just now been unsealed.

Jeremy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 12 counts of forcible rape, 7 counts of forcible oral copulation, 6 counts of sexual battery by restraint, 4 counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, 2 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and 1 count each of sodomy by the use of force, assault with intent to commit rape and lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15.

Prosecutors are accusing Jeremy of sexually assaulting 21 women during a 23-year period dating all the way back to 1996 … with the alleged victims ranging from 15 to 51.

Jeremy stands accused of raping a 19-year-old woman during a photoshoot in October 1996, raping a 26-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2000, and raping a 17-year-old girl at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008.

Jeremy’s also accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in June 2004.

DA press release…



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...