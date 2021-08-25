http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lZyZoKWgjEY/
According to prosecutors, Ron Jeremy Hyatt, 68, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to:
A grand jury returned the indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday.
Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating back to 1996, the DA’s office said. The victims range in age from 15 to 51.
A 17-year-old was raped at a Woodland Hills home in 2008, prosecutors contend.
The other alleged victims include a 19-year-old woman who was raped during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley; a 26-year-old woman who was raped at a party in a nightclub; a 38-year-old who was sexually assaulted at a West Hollywood bar where Jeremy was a regular; a woman who was sexually assaulted at Jeremy’s home and a woman who was assaulted at a strip club.
Jeremy is also accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in June 2004.
“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”
Nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” Jeremy has been among the best-known and most prolific performers in the adult film industry since the 1970s.
He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 12 for a pretrial conference in downtown Los Angeles.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The videos above are from previous reports. The Associated Press contributed to this article.
