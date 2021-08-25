https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/08/25/scotus-rules-against-biden-on-the-border-what-next-n1472448

Late Wednesday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott touted a Supreme Court win on his Facebook feed.

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court tells the Biden Administration to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy put in place by the Trump Admin. This halts Biden’s skirting of immigration laws & will reduce the record number of migrants entering illegally.

Not long after that, SCOTUSBlog tweeted the outcome and the ruling.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court rules against the Biden administration in its attempt to end the “Remain in Mexico” program, a controversial Trump-era border policy. SCOTUS refuses to block a lower-court ruling that requires the gov’t to reinstate the policy.

So that’s it, endgame, right?

It should be. The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled. But Joe Biden has already established the precedent of ignoring court rulings against him.

The ruling should mean that Remain in Mexico is reinstated, which would help stem the overwhelming tide of illegal aliens crossing into the United States — by the thousands — every day.

But Biden has been weakening the border patrol even while the disaster in Afghanistan that he created unfolds. The New York Post reported nearly a week ago that the Biden administration is — incredibly — asking the Border Patrol to help with the Afghanistan evacuation.

Border Patrol agents are being asked to temporarily move from the US-Mexico border to Afghanistan to help with the desperate evacuation of US and Afghan citizens following the Taliban takeover of the country. The Border Patrol has been overwhelmed by this year’s illegal immigration crisis on the southern border, but agents were recently asked to consider an assignment to either Afghanistan or a nearby country to help process Afghans seeking refuge in the US. Three Border Patrol agents told the Washington Examiner that the possible postings would last 30 to 90 days overseas.

Keeping our eyes on the ball, the border has been so overwhelmed that months ago the Biden administration asked bureaucrats from other federal agencies to go to the border and help out with processing and minding the detainees. Now it’s asking actual Border Patrol agents to go to Afghanistan.

Those other agency bureaucrats aren’t trained to handle border issues.

Border Patrol agents aren’t trained to handle anything like what’s happening in Afghanistan. The Biden White House doesn’t seem to understand that or care. It’s just chaotically throwing bodies around at the problems it’s creating.

Sending Border Patrol personnel over to Afghanistan is a sign that Biden will once again flout a court ruling against him. Then what? That ought to be an impeachable offense. So should his handing over billions of dollars in U.S. military gear to terrorists in Afghanistan, making him — Joe Biden — the world’s largest supplier of arms to terrorists. He gave them a country and serious weaponry in one fell swoop while also showing unconscionable weakness and cowardice.

But the Democrats so far are standing by him even as he drags the country off a cliff and possibly into a constitutional crisis. So far they don’t care that he’s keeping people in cages, that he’s releasing COVID+ illegals into the U.S. population, or even that he’s separating families over in Afghanistan.

Without the Democrats deciding to abandon him, nothing will happen in the closely divided Congress even if Biden just flat out ignores the United States Supreme Court.

