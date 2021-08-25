https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/569319-secret-service-warned-capitol-police-about-threats-on-jan-5-report

The Secret Service warned Capitol Police about threats of violence on Jan. 5, one day before rioters descended on the Capitol complex and injured a number of officers, according to newly revealed documents.

One day before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Secret Service, from the Protective Intelligence Operations Center’s (PIOC) account, sent an email to a recipient associated with the Capitol Police informing it of a tip sent in by a “concerned citizen” at the Denver Field Office regarding people who were flying to the Washington, D.C., area to “attend tomorrow’s rally and ‘incite violence.’”

The subject of an email, obtained by the liberal-leaning government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) through the Freedom of Information Act and shared with Politico, is “Officer Safety – 1/6 Demonstrations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Per our Denver Field Office, a concerned citizen reported that [REDACTED] were flying into BWI today to attend tomorrow’s rally and ‘incite violence.’ In addition, the source reports that [REDACTED] previously made threats against President-Elect Biden,” the email reads.

“The subjects claimed that they are in the area to protest election fraud, support President TrumpDonald TrumpSupreme Court rebuffs Biden over Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy Judge declares mistrial in Michael Avenatti embezzlement case Herschel Walker files paperwork to run for Senate in Georgia MORE, and acknowledged the possibility of violence if approached by counter-protesters,” the email added.

The tipster also reported information regarding the “gear and weapons” people were reportedly bringing with them to Washington.

“The source also reported that [REDACTED] was driving to DC with gear and weapons, to include ballistic helmets, armored gloves and vests, rifles, and suppressors. The items are reported to be loaded in ‘black plastic tubs with paster locks,’” the email reads.

In another email obtained by CREW, an address associated with the Secret Service informed the PIOC about threats made against D.C. Police on the conservative social media platform, Parler.

ADVERTISEMENT

The posts included a number of threatening statements: “Its time the DC Police get their ass whooped for being traitors in our nations capitol,” “DC Police are the enemy of the people. No mercy on the 6th. They are not on our side,” “time to fight! We cant trust the police, the laws, or politicians. It’s time to take out all of them to remain a free country on the 6th,” and “The police need to be dealth with on the 6th. Our 2A covers Marxist police officers. If they want a war, they will get one Wednesday. (middle finger emoji) the DC Police.”

In a statement to The Hill, the Capitol Police said it had received information from law enforcement agencies on Jan. 5 pertaining to the threats identified in the emails, and as a result put out a “be on the lookout” advisory for the person behind the messages.

“On January 5, we received information from law enforcement agencies about the threats identified in the e-mails and we acted on the information– putting out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the person who made the threats,” Capitol Police said in the statement.

The department added, however, that no intelligence received before Jan. 6 signaled that the planned demonstration “would become a large-scale attack.”

“Furthermore, based on all the intelligence the USCP received before January 6, we were aware of the potential for violence from some demonstrators. Based on the intelligence, the Department enhanced its security posture. However, no one’s intelligence revealed the large-scale demonstration would become a large-scale attack,” Capitol Police wrote.

The newly revealed emails sent by the Secret Service to the Capitol Police warning of threats on Jan. 6 further bolster reports of intelligence failures by pertinent authorities in preparing for the violent, deadly riot.

Senate investigators released a 127-page report in June that outlined a number of intelligence and communication failures by pertinent departments in the lead up to Jan. 6.

The select committee investigating the attack held its first hearing last month, where four police officers delivered harrowing testimony about their experiences protecting the Capitol on that day.

The committee is now moving forward with its probe. Panel Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonJan. 6 committee to seek lawmaker records Hillicon Valley: Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims | Crypto industry seeks to build momentum after losing Senate fight | Senators introduce bill to promote app store competition Lawmakers raise concerns over federal division of cybersecurity responsibilities MORE (D-Miss) told reporters on Monday that the committee plans to ask telecommunications companies to hand over the records of hundreds of people, including lawmakers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

