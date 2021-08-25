https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/some-americans-will-be-left-behind/
‘Some Americans will be left behind’
ABC’s Ian Pannell calls out the U.S. generals on the ground at the Kabul airport on Biden’s evacuation timetable, noting that “some [Americans] will be left behind.” ABC was the only broadcast network to explicitly address this reality tonight. pic.twitter.com/ieuxgdfrdm
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 24, 2021
We are at the airport in Kabul. Its heartbreaking to see all these kids, women and men who loved Afghanistan and have to leave now. Even more dramatic: 20 000 people are in front of the gate and not allowed to get in. The west will just leave them. pic.twitter.com/K6y0GjGHqW
— Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) August 25, 2021
NEW: Pentagon updates on situation at Kabul airport:
In past 24 hrs:
– 90 flights departed Kabul
– 19,000 evacuated
– Plane departed airport every 39 minutes
Total:
– 88,000 people evacuated
Currently:
– More than 10,000 at airport awaiting departure pic.twitter.com/Vi1ZwXlLUd
— ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2021
MG Taylor: Every 39 minutes yesterday, a plane departed Kabul airport. #HKIA pic.twitter.com/c8CSFLyICV
— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 25, 2021