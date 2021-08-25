https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/state-department-cancels-afghanistan-press-briefing-12-us-casualties?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The State Department canceled Thursday’s press briefing as 27 U.S. casualties are being reported as a result of two planned explosions and gunfire in Afghanistan outside of the Kabul airport.

U.S. officials said 11 U.S. Marines, a Navy medic and 60 Afghans were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday. There have been 15 U.S. service members wounded.

The Islamic State terror group is believed to be responsible for both explosions – the suicide bomb near an airport gate and a car bomb about 200 yards away.

President Biden’s bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister H.E. Naftali Bennett has been rescheduled for Friday.

Pentagon Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby as well as Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., Commander of U.S. Central Command, are scheduled to brief the press about the dire situation in Afghanistan at 3:00pm.

