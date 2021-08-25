https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/state-department-now-telling-us-citizens-to-avoid-traveling-to-the-airport-and-if-at-the-gates-leave-immediately/

As Twitchy reported just a couple of hours ago, the State Department was telling U.S. citizens stranded (sorry, Jen Psaki) in Afghanistan to wait for an email, as the situation in Kabul was changing quickly and the government could not ensure safe passage to the airport.

That was at 2 p.m.; now, at 7 p.m., the State Department is telling U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport due to threats. Not only that, but those already at three gates are advised to leave immediately.

Is ISIS-K moving in on the airport for a firefight?

This alert applies only to those people who wanted to leave; the administration is careful to make that distinction.

