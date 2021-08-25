https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/state-department-now-telling-us-citizens-to-avoid-traveling-to-the-airport-and-if-at-the-gates-leave-immediately/

As Twitchy reported just a couple of hours ago, the State Department was telling U.S. citizens stranded (sorry, Jen Psaki) in Afghanistan to wait for an email, as the situation in Kabul was changing quickly and the government could not ensure safe passage to the airport.

That was at 2 p.m.; now, at 7 p.m., the State Department is telling U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport due to threats. Not only that, but those already at three gates are advised to leave immediately.

#Afghanistan: Due to threats outside the Kabul airport, US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates unless you receive instructions to do so. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately. https://t.co/InzuVjXhLT pic.twitter.com/6ncsJBEVLu — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 25, 2021

All part of this brilliantly thought-through plan https://t.co/icLIj7yiSD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2021

Everything is fine https://t.co/l1khiCthVs — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 25, 2021

But at least no one is stranded! — Leigh (@leighw78) August 25, 2021

To say nothing of the fact that the Taliban have been cutting the communications lines for days in provinces they control (most of them), so how you “receive instructions” … — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 25, 2021

thEy SHoUld hAvE LeFT wEEkS aGO — reaction.gif (@TheReactionGif) August 25, 2021

This President told them everything was fine! pic.twitter.com/JyneR9mpp7 — RevRamsey (@RichBlessings1) August 25, 2021

If they want to leave they can! That’s what @PressSec said! — Erin Schrantz (@SchrantzPantz) August 25, 2021

Leave immediately and wait for a text message from Jen Psaki. — Albert (@DudeLovingLife) August 25, 2021

Be ready for the worst possible scenario, I don’t want to even think about it. — Anthony (@Anthony37367152) August 25, 2021

Is ISIS-K moving in on the airport for a firefight?

Thankful the adults are finally in charge. — JP (@JNPesch) August 25, 2021

It’s just mind boggling — RJDolson (@DolsonRj) August 25, 2021

Every contingency was prepared for. — M.J. (@_Em_Jaye) August 25, 2021

Man, wouldn’t it be nice if the greatest military in world history had a presence nearby to deal with this threat — Paul Karesa (@pkaresa) August 25, 2021

This alert applies only to those people who wanted to leave; the administration is careful to make that distinction.

