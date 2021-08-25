https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/08/state-dept-warns-u-s-citizens-to-avoid-kabul-airport-area-due-to-security-threats/

Everything is fine. It’s fine. Everything is fine.

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the State Department explained.


