https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/08/state-dept-warns-u-s-citizens-to-avoid-kabul-airport-area-due-to-security-threats/

Everything is fine. It’s fine. Everything is fine.

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the State Department explained.

#Afghanistan: Due to threats outside the Kabul airport, US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates unless you receive instructions to do so. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately. https://t.co/InzuVjXhLT pic.twitter.com/6ncsJBEVLu — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 25, 2021



