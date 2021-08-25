https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-blocks-biden-administrations-eviction-moratorium?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium, allowing evictions to resume.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said in an unsigned opinion that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not have the authority under federal law, without express congressional authorization, to reimpose the eviction moratorium on Aug. 3, the Washington Times reported.

The three liberal justices dissented in the decision.

According to the Census Bureau data from early August, about 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they face eviction in the upcoming two months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

