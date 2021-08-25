https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/survey-finds-notre-dames-fighting-irish-leprechaun-one-of-the-nations-most-offensive-college-mascots/
We know that their name was so offensive that we now have the Washington Football Team, but what about college mascots? The New York Post reports that a survey taken by a sports apparel company ranked Notre Dame’s leprechaun as the fourth most offensive mascot in the nation.
Notre Dame leprechaun considered offensive, according to survey https://t.co/xOSrkXjUub pic.twitter.com/sRnIlS9CXW
— New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2021
More offensive than a fighting leprechaun are San Diego State’s Aztec Warrior, Florida State’s Osceola and Renegade, and the University of Hawaii’s Vili the Warrior. “The little green guy caught heat for cultural appropriation — with critics calling him a disparaging symbol of Irish Catholics,” writes the Post.
Irish people don’t get triggered, we just laugh it off and keep grinding, Irish culture is not victim culture …
put a Guinness in the leprechaun’s hand …
Irish will laugh and love it.
🇮🇪 🍀 🍺 pic.twitter.com/iqJcCTfDwd
— Twitz McGee (@tweetzmc_gee) August 25, 2021
“that caricature is misleading, the leprechaun isn’t nearly drunk enough”
Literally the most Irish thing I’ve ever heard.
— JCad3321 (@Jcadvamlier) August 25, 2021
I’m Irish and I don’t give a sh*t.. Put a whiskey in his hand and a potato in the other. Wouldn’t bother me at all.
— I Am The Walrus (@Indagogogo) August 25, 2021
I am 100% Irish and do not find it,in any way, offensive. I actually love the leprechaun logo.
— William (@SwKenneally) August 25, 2021
Find me an offended Leprechaun, and I’ll believe it.
— DarthYoc (@DarthYoc) August 25, 2021
I’m offended ☘️🇮🇪💚. pic.twitter.com/KJSNhxPN7K
— James Rogers (@JimmyStigs) August 25, 2021
Always after me Lucky Charms 🍀
— SaigonStê (@SaigonSte) August 25, 2021
We Irish don’t care
— Seamus O’Hora (@seamusohora) August 25, 2021
Get me a beer 🍺! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/oZwDCBIfRg
— Eddie 🌪🌪🏒🏈 (@Slapshoted24) August 25, 2021
Says a study which assumes that mascots are offensive and should be ranked that way. Craziest survey I’ve seen in a while.
— Decker_Mage (@DeckerMage) August 25, 2021
We’re not sure what the point of the survey was, or why a sports apparel company seemed to care.
I am offended by these surveys.
— Bob Clinkingbeard (@Clinkingbeard) August 25, 2021
In light of this new survey, I’m very happy to have the fighting Irish tattoo’d on my arm
— PCB 🚹 (@PCB718) August 25, 2021
— Jodeci88888888 (@jodeci88888888) August 25, 2021
We must be sensitive not to offend real leprechauns!
— Russell Mauldin (@RussellMauldin) August 25, 2021
The offended people think that leprechauns are real and need victim status.
— Tight on Entry • Loose on Exit (@TightOnEntry) August 25, 2021
Surprised it took this long. I know a lot of leprechauns have been complaining for years about this.
— Josh Johnston (@doublej32) August 25, 2021
— DinobotIV (@DinobotIV) August 25, 2021
Everything is offensive. The end.
— Bobby Mueller (@GreatGoomer) August 25, 2021
If you think about it hard enough, anything can be offensive to anyone…
— Daily Illustration (@georgeandbunny) August 25, 2021
Cancel everything
— Caroline DeFrank (@Car_DeFrank3) August 25, 2021
A quick survey of the responses to the story shows that 100 percent of Irish people are not offended.
