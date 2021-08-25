https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/survey-finds-notre-dames-fighting-irish-leprechaun-one-of-the-nations-most-offensive-college-mascots/

We know that their name was so offensive that we now have the Washington Football Team, but what about college mascots? The New York Post reports that a survey taken by a sports apparel company ranked Notre Dame’s leprechaun as the fourth most offensive mascot in the nation.

More offensive than a fighting leprechaun are San Diego State’s Aztec Warrior, Florida State’s Osceola and Renegade, and the University of Hawaii’s Vili the Warrior. “The little green guy caught heat for cultural appropriation — with critics calling him a disparaging symbol of Irish Catholics,” writes the Post.

We’re not sure what the point of the survey was, or why a sports apparel company seemed to care.

A quick survey of the responses to the story shows that 100 percent of Irish people are not offended.

