We know that their name was so offensive that we now have the Washington Football Team, but what about college mascots? The New York Post reports that a survey taken by a sports apparel company ranked Notre Dame’s leprechaun as the fourth most offensive mascot in the nation.

Notre Dame leprechaun considered offensive, according to survey https://t.co/xOSrkXjUub pic.twitter.com/sRnIlS9CXW — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2021

More offensive than a fighting leprechaun are San Diego State’s Aztec Warrior, Florida State’s Osceola and Renegade, and the University of Hawaii’s Vili the Warrior. “The little green guy caught heat for cultural appropriation — with critics calling him a disparaging symbol of Irish Catholics,” writes the Post.

Irish people don’t get triggered, we just laugh it off and keep grinding, Irish culture is not victim culture …

put a Guinness in the leprechaun’s hand …

Irish will laugh and love it.

🇮🇪 🍀 🍺 pic.twitter.com/iqJcCTfDwd — Twitz McGee (@tweetzmc_gee) August 25, 2021

“that caricature is misleading, the leprechaun isn’t nearly drunk enough” Literally the most Irish thing I’ve ever heard. — JCad3321 (@Jcadvamlier) August 25, 2021

I’m Irish and I don’t give a sh*t.. Put a whiskey in his hand and a potato in the other. Wouldn’t bother me at all. — I Am The Walrus (@Indagogogo) August 25, 2021

I am 100% Irish and do not find it,in any way, offensive. I actually love the leprechaun logo. — William (@SwKenneally) August 25, 2021

Find me an offended Leprechaun, and I’ll believe it. — DarthYoc (@DarthYoc) August 25, 2021

Always after me Lucky Charms 🍀 — SaigonStê (@SaigonSte) August 25, 2021

We Irish don’t care — Seamus O’Hora (@seamusohora) August 25, 2021

Get me a beer 🍺! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/oZwDCBIfRg — Eddie 🌪🌪🏒🏈 (@Slapshoted24) August 25, 2021

Says a study which assumes that mascots are offensive and should be ranked that way. Craziest survey I’ve seen in a while. — Decker_Mage (@DeckerMage) August 25, 2021

We’re not sure what the point of the survey was, or why a sports apparel company seemed to care.

I am offended by these surveys. — Bob Clinkingbeard (@Clinkingbeard) August 25, 2021

In light of this new survey, I’m very happy to have the fighting Irish tattoo’d on my arm — PCB 🚹 (@PCB718) August 25, 2021

We must be sensitive not to offend real leprechauns! — Russell Mauldin (@RussellMauldin) August 25, 2021

The offended people think that leprechauns are real and need victim status. — Tight on Entry • Loose on Exit (@TightOnEntry) August 25, 2021

Surprised it took this long. I know a lot of leprechauns have been complaining for years about this. — Josh Johnston (@doublej32) August 25, 2021

Everything is offensive. The end. — Bobby Mueller (@GreatGoomer) August 25, 2021

If you think about it hard enough, anything can be offensive to anyone… — Daily Illustration (@georgeandbunny) August 25, 2021

Cancel everything — Caroline DeFrank (@Car_DeFrank3) August 25, 2021

A quick survey of the responses to the story shows that 100 percent of Irish people are not offended.

