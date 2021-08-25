https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/2-suspects-custody-after-shooting-near-illinois-courthouse-killed-2-injured-1?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

During a shooting near a courthouse in Kankakee, Ill., on Thursday morning, two men were shot and killed, with another injured, according to reports.

Two men were arrested and “multiple” firearms were recovered at the scene, said Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater, the Associated Press reported.

The two victims who died were mid-20s Hispanic men, and the third man who survived the shooting is in surgery, Passwater said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday morning between the jail and the courthouse.

Passwater did not take any questions during the news conference or discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

Kankakee is a small, northern city in Illinois about 60 miles south of Chicago with a population of about 26,000 people, according to the AP.

