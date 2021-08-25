https://noqreport.com/2021/08/25/sweden-gets-it-on-covid-why-wont-the-rest-of-the-world-pay-attention/

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer/File) What country has few Covid deaths per day, no lockdowns, and delicious meatballs? Sweden’s 7-day average COVID deaths have been at ZERO for about a month now. I feel like its only a matter of time before the very existence of a place called Sweden is scrubbed from the internet. pic.twitter.com/O3ivyGmpvp — Brumby (@the_brumby) August 17, 2021 Sweden is kicking Covid in the crotch. Perhaps Australian authorities should stop beating their own citizens long enough to take a look at what Sweden is, and isn’t, doing. They aren’t locking down. They aren’t pepper-spraying 12-year-old girls who resist mask-mandate tyranny, and, unlike most of the world, they aren’t getting slaughtered by Covid.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose advise prompted the UK’s lockdown, predicted Sweden’s non-lockdown policy would result in 85,000 deaths . He was wrong . He also resigned from his post at the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies after he broke his own lockdown rules and saw his married girlfriend, twice.

Fact-O-Rama! In Europe, Sweden is ranked #16 in Covid vaccinations per capita and #16 in Covid deaths . This is based on 30 countries, including Malta and Iceland. Sweden’s death toll is high for Nordic countries but […]